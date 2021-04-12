Holt Public Schools announce Rebate for Childcare Costs

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)— Monday Holt Public School (HPS) made an announcement, that they would use a its share of $215.8M Child Care Relief Fund grant program, to aid parents affected by the COVID-19 with childcare expenses.

The district says they recently issued $200 rebate checks to families per child. Families who attended Midway Early Learning Center or utilized School Age Childcare programs during the month of September 2020 when the grant was submitted were eligable.

According to a news release sent out by HPS they were informed in March, they would get $17,000 dollars to help those who utilize district childcare through Midway Early Learning Center as well as School Age Childcare programs.

“This program allows Holt Public to provide much-needed support to families to help ease the burden of childcare costs during the pandemic,” said Heather Crandall, Director of Midway Early Learning Center, Holt Public Schools. “We are grateful to the Michigan Department of Education for creating this grant program using federal dollars to support local families.”