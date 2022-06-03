HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, June 3, Holt Public Schools will be diving into the first phase of its massive construction projects as a result of a May 4, 2021 proposal.

This groundbreaking ceremony is a part of the district’s $148-million effort to make improvements and upgrades to its buildings.

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony is only the first phase of many to come, as the district plans to provide major improvements to multiple schools and other parts of students learning experience.

This multi-million dollar bond will be broken into four series over the next eight years.

The series will address the aging critical infrastructure, safety and security, and improvements to overall learning environments.

At 10 a.m. the Board of Education, staff, and students will join the construction team and Wilcox Elementary for a brief ceremony to officially break ground.

In addition, the district also plans to use this series to update school buses and get new band instruments for the senior high school.

The complete four phases will take about 8 years to complete, with the last year being 2027.

During the course of this timeframe, seven more schools are scheduled to get updated, along with other improvements.

To see the timeline for all four phases click here.