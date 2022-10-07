HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Students in Holt Public Schools will not be dressing up for Halloween in the classroom this year.

According to a statement from superintendent David Hornak, the district has decided to do away with Halloween activities because they’ve proved to be a distraction.

“Because of that, our classrooms will not host any Halloween activities during the school day,” Hornak said.

The superintendent said he wanted to remind everyone they still want students and staff to have fun in the classroom despite the decision.

“We know there will be plenty of community activities and events outside of school to enjoy around Halloween. We appreciate your understanding, and we are looking forward to a great fall!” Hornak said.