HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Today officials with Holt Public Schools say they will remain closed due to a lack of power.

Storms from over the weekend caused school facilities and many members of the public to lose electricity.

According to a Facebook post, the school will not have its power restored until 1:45 PM.

School aged child care and Midway preschool are also closed. Midway child care remains open.