Holt Public Schools start their first day, masks mandate in place

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was the first day of school for students in Holt, and needless to say, things will be a little different this year.

It has been about a year since Andrea Ness’ two sons Brody and Tanner have sat in a classroom. Today was the first day of school for the 5th and 8th graders. Ness says her boys are ready,

“Remote all last year and didn’t get to be with their friends so they’re really really excited for their first day of school they woke up even before I did today.”

Ness says she does feel safe sending her kids back to in-person learning, especially since they have to keep their masks on.

Holt Public Schools is one of many districts that are mandating masks.

“Today is the first day we’re welcoming a 100 percent of out students back to school.”

The superintendent, David Hornak says they are putting extra precautions in place to try and prevent any outbreaks.

“We have desk shields available and we will use those when our kids are going to be less than 3 feet away from each other for an extended period of time, as well as in the cafeteria, masks are also mandated on school buses that’s a federal requirement. And all and all our district is so excited to be back in session”, continue Hornak.

The district is one of the earliest to start. Lansing schools are set to return August 30th.

As for Ness, she’s just glad her kids don’t have to spend another school year, staring at a computer screen.

“They’re excited. Our youngest he has an IEP and he really needs that one on one attention with the teachers, so it was really really good for him to be able to have that attention. He learns just a lot better to be in person with the teacher to instruct him that way.”