Holt Public Schools Superintendent: “Civility benefits us all” responding to violence at Capitol

Holt, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Public Schools Superintendent David G. Hornak posted a response to the violent protests at the Capitol on Facebook Thursday morning.

Superintendent Hornak said that during this time, “we need to continue to work to combat racism and re-engage in civil discourse by using our voices in productive and civil ways.”

Hornak advocated for understanding one another and healing: “We need to find peace by talking to one another with empathy and compassion.”

He closed the letter stating that “civility benefits all of us. Acting civil with one another helps develop and strengthen relationships.”

Below is the message that preceded Hornak’s letter on Facebook.