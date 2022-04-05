HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Public Schools is investigating an ‘altercation’ between a high school staff member and a student that happened on Monday.

At this time, the school district is not saying who was involved in the incident or what lead up to the altercation.

The school district said the incident is under internal review, which includes conducting interviews and reviewing information.

“At Holt Public Schools, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” Holt Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hornak said.

The school district said that they are following all policies and procedures as the investigation continues.

“We will provide an update to our families, staff, and learning community, as necessary,” Hornak said.