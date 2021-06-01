Home Depot Foundation gives $28K to Habitat Capital Region for veterans’ homes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region (HHCR) announced today they received $28,000 from The Home Depot Foundation for critical repairs to local veterans’ homes.

Three local veterans will have their homes made safe again with the funds, the HHCR said.

“I have a lot more security now than before,” said Ron, one recipient of funding. “There were a lot of mornings I would look out in the front room there and find droppings from critters that had spent the night. Adding that solid wall up there in the front really adds some security and peace of mind. It’s been a big load off my shoulders.”

The HHCR said they are very excited about receiving the funds.

“We are so grateful for The Home Depot Foundation’s support of local efforts to improve the lives of veterans and their families,” said Vicki Hamilton-Allen, President and CEO, HHCR.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has funded critical repairs on the homes of veterans across the country through Habitat for Humanity’s Repair Corps program.

“We’re proud to partner with HHCR to provide critical home repairs for veterans in the Lansing community,” said Sean Walker, manager, strategic partnerships and programs at The Home Depot Foundation. “The Home Depot Foundation is dedicated to improving the homes and lives of our nation’s heroes. Through the Repair Corp program, we can help provide a comfortable, safe place they can call home for years to come.”