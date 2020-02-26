Home of Mark Latunski, suspect in Bacon murder is up for auction

Shiawassee County, Mich. —

The home of the suspect in Kevin Bacon’s murder case, Mark Latunski, will go up for auction after a local credit union foreclosed on the house.

The credit union, Security Credit Union issued a foreclosure notice on Thursday, which stated the house would be put up for auction today, Feb. 26 if the mortgage had not been paid off.

The house is located at 703 Tyrrel Road in Bennington Township, the place where police said the 50-year-old Latunski murdered and mutilated 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

>> The following includes graphic details.

The naked body of Bacon was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home. Previous court records show Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body.

Bacon’s family reported he had been missing since Christmas Eve.

According to this family, Bacon went out on a date with someone he met on a dating app.