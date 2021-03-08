Homeless Get Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

“Living in a shelter puts all of our residents at risk,” said Larry Banner. “Any protection that we can take right now, would be the best thing for everybody.”

Banner is a 58 year-old homeless man, and stays at the City of Rescue Mission. He’s very excited to get the COVID-19 vaccine this Friday.

“I’m excited about getting it, I’ve been waiting for it. It’s a good thing.”

Banner is one of many homeless individuals eligible to get vaccinated in the state of Michigan.

Those who are homeless have a higher chance of getting COVID-19 due underlying heath issues, and not having a safe area to quarantine. They are usually in highly populated areas.

“We don’t have to worry about the fact that when we go home we’re safely quarantined. When you’re homeless you don’t have that space, you’re at risk at all times of the day. So it’s really critical for that population we prioritize them as we move forward,” said Laura LeBlanc, Vice President of Development and Communications for Volunteer of America Michigan.

Health officials recognize the barriers homeless people may have, such as lack of communications resources and their underlying health conditions. This is why they’re working directly with shelters to spread the word and get the majority of the homeless population vaccinated.

“It’s very imperative that we have to go out with whatever team and tools that we have to make sure these people vaccinated,” said Linda Vail, Health officer for Ingham County Health Department.

The City Rescue Mission will begin vaccinating their guests on Friday. Those who are homeless have the opportunity to complete paperwork the day before their vaccine appointment.

Friday the shelter will offer the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which will be easier for those who are homeless.

“Especially because we have a lot of transit guest, that may not be here in three weeks, or two weeks. So it allows them to get it done and be finished with it,” said Mark Criss, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission.

Criss says they’ve only had less than 1% of guests test positive within the past year, but they still want to be safe.

“Potential outbreaks always could happen. We’re thankful we’ve been safe all this time, and this will keep us even safer,” said Criss.

LeBlanc says Volunteers of America is spreading the word to their shelters for homeless veterans. They will provide transportation to get vaccinated for those located in Detroit shelters. For other areas, they are working to break that barrier.

“Seeing how we can assist them, and alleviating that barrier, so that when it comes time even for their first [vaccine] they have access to transportation,” said LeBlanc.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available to the homeless population. Vail says the type of vaccine available at the moment will vary.

Banner says he can’t decide which vaccine he wants to get but one thing he is sure of is…

“Anybody in their 50’s or an even older age range [should get the vaccine] because it could safe your life, absolutely.”