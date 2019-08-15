Homicide suspect in custody after jumping into Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect in a homicide who jumped into Lake Michigan is in custody.

The man surrendered and boarded the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol boat shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke says the man, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, was wanted for a “serious crime” out of the Twin Lake area.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man arrested is the suspect in a homicide that happened at a home in the 5900 block of Meeeuwenberg Drive off Lakewood Road, just east of US-31 in Dalton Township.

Michigan State Police and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office investigate a homicide in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township. (Aug. 15, 2019)

Hawke says the man came to Grand Haven, took off his clothes on the south pier and jumped into the lake. He was in the water, swimming away from police for about 35 minutes before he surrendered and boarded the boat while News 8 cameras were rolling.

“The green flag is flying here at the beach so swimming conditions are favorable, that have allowed him to keep swimming for a long time. If he had a yellow or red flag, he would not be able to swim as long as he has,” Hawke told News 8 minutes before the man surrendered.

We just watched moments ago as the suspect climbed onto the boat. This is video as police loaded him onto a stretcher. We do not have a suspects name and again are working to confirm further details about the “serious crime” police say started this. #News8 pic.twitter.com/LD115cVdL9 — Whitney Burney (@WhitneyOnAir) August 15, 2019

Authorities couldn’t arrest the swimming suspect earlier because he claimed he still had a weapon.

“…don’t want to put anybody in the water with him because of the danger level and right now we’re just negotiating and waiting him out so we can take him into custody safely,” Hawke said.

Muskegon County detectives say a gun was involved in the homicide, but it’s unclear if it was the murder weapon.

Crime Command Center on scene of homicide. Investigators inside truck for briefing. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/K50JDDfXvb — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) August 15, 2019

Hawke confirmed investigators recovered some weapons in connection to the crime.

Authorities say the man in custody is the only suspect in the crime.

Detectives believe he knew the victim.

Family members have identified the victim as 28-year-old Evan Yonker, who they describe as a great dad and friend.

An undated photo of Evan Yonker. (Courtesy)

