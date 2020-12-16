Honda recalls more than 1.4M vehicles over a variety of problems

The Honda logo is seen on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Honda is recalling more than a million vehicles in the United States due to malfunctions in several different systems.

A software problem can cause the car’s rear camera, turn signals, and windshield wipers to malfunction. It affects 734,000 vehicles, including Accords from model years 2018 to 2020 and Insights from 2019 and 2020. Owners will be notified in late January about when they can take their vehicles in for repairs.

A separate problem can cause drive shafts to corrode and break, but primarily affects cars in states where salt is used to de-ice the roads, including Michigan. That problem affects 430,000 Civic Hybrids, Fits, and Accords, as well as the Accura ILX. Accura is owned by Honda. The parts to replace corroded driveshafts are not yet available. Honda will notify affected vehicle owners in February.

Another 268,000 Honda CR-V’s from model years 2002 through 2006 are being recalled because of a problem that can make the switch that operates the power windows overheat. Those vehicles were first recalled back in 2012, but the repair didn’t work. Honda has gotten reports of 16 fires, but no injuries.