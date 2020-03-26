Hospitals take measures to protect mothers and babies during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Some expecting mothers and their families have considered changing their birth plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors at Sparrow Hospital say giving birth in a hospital is the safest option, because they are more prepared to handle any complications during birth or post-partum, such as hemorrhaging and high blood pressure.

“If moms do choose to plan their home birth and for whatever reason it’s unsuccessful or complicated,” Sparrow OB-GYN Jennifer Hoffman says, “we’re still here 24/7 and are happy to take care of anybody who comes.”

Sparrow officials have a designated area within their Mother Baby unit for COVID-19 positive patients. The hospital uses other measures including separation of the mother and baby to keep those patients separated and reduce the risk of infection.

6 News reporter Ashley Graham will have a full report tonight on our evening news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar