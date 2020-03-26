Hospitals take measures to protect mothers and babies during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Some expecting mothers and their families have considered changing their birth plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors at Sparrow Hospital say giving birth in a hospital is the safest option, because they are more prepared to handle any complications during birth or post-partum, such as hemorrhaging and high blood pressure.

“If moms do choose to plan their home birth and for whatever reason it’s unsuccessful or complicated,” Sparrow OB-GYN Jennifer Hoffman says, “we’re still here 24/7 and are happy to take care of anybody who comes.”

Sparrow officials have a designated area within their Mother Baby unit for COVID-19 positive patients. The hospital uses other measures including separation of the mother and baby to keep those patients separated and reduce the risk of infection.

