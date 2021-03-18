House approves open records and transparency bills

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan House today voted unanimously to pass bipartisan legislation that provides access to records in the Legislature and the Governor’s office.
The vote took place during Sunshine Week, a week intended to promote open government that was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors. Ten bills covering public access to the records of the Michigan Legislature and Executive Branch include:
- HB 4392 and HB 4386 sponsored by Reps. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton) and Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit), respectively. These bills subject the Governor and Lieutenant Governor to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
- HB 4383 sponsored by Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.), which creates the Legislative Open Records Act (LORA), which would govern public access to information in the Legislature.
- HB 4384, sponsored by Rep. Mark Tisdell (R-Rochester), which calls for the appointment of LORA coordinators to receive and process requests.
- HB 4385, HB 4387, HB 4388 sponsored by Reps. Annette Glenn (R-Midland), Bryan Posthumus (R-Oakfield Twp.), and Pat Outman (R-Six Lakes), respectively. These bills address fees and procedures for requesting and responding to records under FOIA, and appealing fees or denials of requests to the non-partisan Legislative Council Administrator.
- HB 4391 and HB 4389 sponsored by Reps. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) and Jim Haadsma (D-Battle Creek), respectively, which provide exemptions for certain records, clarification that the Act does not create a private cause of action or affect constitutional privileges and immunities, require that exempt materials should be separated from nonexempt materials when applicable, and require the Attorney General to advise the Legislature on the administration of the Act upon request.
- HB 4390 sponsored by Rep. Darrin Camilleri, (D-Dearborn) amends the Legislative Council Act by adding a provision that allows the Council Administrator to decide LORA appeals.