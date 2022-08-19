ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out Friday morning at a home on the 3800 block of Edgar Road in Onondaga Township, near Leslie.

6 News is on the scene and there is a significant amount of damage and large amounts of smoke.

Fire crews from Leslie, Mason, and Delhi Township are on scene.







It appears a large section of the home is completely destroyed.

A firefighter on scene told 6 News that there were no injuries from this incident. However, we are still waiting to find out more details about what started the fire and how severe the damage was.

As soon as we have more information we’ll update you on this article.