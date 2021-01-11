House Democratic leaders call for weapons ban inside Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — House Democratic leaders urged the Michigan State Capitol Commission to ban all firearms and weapons before the 101st Legislature convenes.

The call to ban guns in the Michigan Capitol comes after the most recent bomb threat to Michigan’s Capitol building and the insurrection at the nation’s capitol, where at least 59 were arrested for storming into the government building.

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Twp., Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, and Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, called on the commission to go beyond the proposed ban on open carry firearms.

“Today we demand the Michigan State Capitol Commission take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of those inside the building before the Legislature returns to session on January 13, 2021. We call upon the Commission to place an immediate ban on all firearms and other weapons. In addition to lawmakers doing the work of the people, our Capitol is open to school kids, tour groups and others seeking to learn more about the history of our amazing state. Without a significant change in policy, lives will continue to be put at risk by domestic terrorists carrying weapons.”

The commission is set to meet at 1 p.m. today in the Capitol.