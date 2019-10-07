House Democrats roll out plan to lower prescription med costs for families

A group of House Democrats today unveiled their Health Over Profits for Everyone (H.O.P.E.) package, aimed at lowering out-of-pocket costs for prescription medications and doctor visits while increasing accountability for pharmaceutical companies engaged in price gouging.

Among the provisions of the H.O.P.E. plan is legislation to create a Prescription Drug Consumer Protection Board to hold manufacturers accountable. As of 2016, Michigan had the fifth-highest prescription drug costs in the nation.

“No one should be put in the horrific position of having to choose between paying their mortgage or getting their prescriptions,” said state Rep. Kyra Bolden.

Legislation in the package would also cap the cost of co-pays for primary care and behavioral health visits to $5, address rising insulin and epi-pen costs, and open Michigan to the importation of Canadian pharmaceuticals.

The H.O.P.E. plan represents the first of several packages House Democrats plan to unveil during October to expand access to health care to Michigan residents.