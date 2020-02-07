House fire in Jonesville leaves two people dead

A deadly fire in Hillsdale County broke out late last night at a home in the city of Jonesville. A sixty eight year old mother, and her son were unable to make it out.

The fire started on the 300 block of Murphy Street west of downtown Jonesville. It’s known by neighbors as a quiet neighborhood, and last night neighbors could tell something wasn’t right.

“I noticed it was a little bit I think close to eleven o’clock, and I was walking down the hall, and I saw like cop lights, so I thought somebody was pulled over, and I went to look out the window, and that’s when I saw the flames out the back,” said neighbor, Megan Myers.

Patrol Officers from Jonesville were first to arrive to flames fully involved, and coming through the ceiling, which made entry difficult. Firefighters from multiple departments arrived shortly after where they got inside, and found the two bodies.

“They made a very courageous entry, and thankfully none of them were injured as they were all trying to get in to get the people out of the house,” said Jonesville Police Patrol Sergeant, Kurt Etter.

The two people who died in the fire include a sixty eight year old mother, and her thirty three year old son. The majority of the damage occurred in the living room.

Neighbors say the woman was always super friendly and would frequently stop by to talk, or to use her phone, and for something like this to happen here Megan says, it’s unsettling.

“It was concerning to me because I’ve met the lady before, and I was hoping no one was home, but I didn’t know at that time,” said Myers.

The Hillsdale County Sheriffs Office Victims Service Unit dispatched to assist grieving family members who lived nearby.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Michigan State Police. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Jonesville Police Department.