WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A house in the 1200 block of James Ave. in WIlliamston is on fire after reportedly being hit by lightning.

The residents of the house tell 6 News that the house was hit by lightning.

There are at least seven crews on the scene and there is still smoke coming from the house.

<<<This story is ongoing and will be updated with more information as it comes in.