House lawmakers pass a bill that removes a DUI from your record after 5 years

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – House lawmakers are pushing forward to the state senate newly approved legislation that would allow people to clear first-time drunk driving convictions from their records after a five-year grace period.

Supporters say the convictions would be completely expunged after people completed their sentences and-or probation. However, convictions for offenses that resulted in serious bodily harm or the death of another person would not be eligible.

Last year, Governor Whitmer vetoed a comparable bill, so it’s unclear if she will support this newer version.