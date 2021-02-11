HOUSE OF PROMISE: Woman recounts stories of being held captive by traffickers

****Content Warning: This story may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last month was National Sex Trafficking Awareness month, but 6 News continues to be here for you, highlighting the important work of the House of Promise, a local nonprofit that works to help survivors of human trafficking.

It can happen to anyone. No matter their age. It’s estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 people become victims of sex trafficking each year in the United States.

The House of Promise’s main mission is to provide women survivors of sex trafficking a place to heal and recover. The nonprofit also offers residential living for victims for up to two years rent-free, as well as 24/7 support staff. They also offer mental health, physical health, and education services to victims in need. Victims can also receive aid from case managers, and receive help in landing a job.

In this four-part Digital Exclusive, 6 News will feature testimonies from real survivors that were helped by the House of Promise.

Yesterday, The House of Promise and WLNS shared “Bridgette’s” story, a woman who was repeatedly sexually abused by her father and members of a cult.

Today, we share the story of “Diane.”

The names of the survivors have changed and their faces have been censored to protect their privacy.

Diane’s story began when she was 30 years old.

Diane said she was visiting someone’s house when suddenly she became unable to leave.

Diane’s life was threatened and she was locked in a room and repeatedly raped. She never knew who would come in next.

She would be constantly drugged and the abusers would assault her at gunpoint.

“There’s a lot of bad people out there,” she said.

She finally ran away, leaving everything she owned behind. She described sneaking away as the most terrifying thing.

Diane had to change her hair color, clothing and had to go into hiding.

She came to the House of Promise with her dog all the way from California after being referred by a rehab specialist.

Diane says that the House of Promise was a place to heal emotionally.

“It’s a safe environment for me to (heal),” she said.

She says she now has a job, a fiance and still has her dogs.

Watch the attached video for her full story.