House passes back to school plan, bill heads to governor’s desk

LANSING, Mich (AP) – Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students under legislation that would also largely base districts’ state funding on last year’s pupil count to account for enrollment uncertainty in coming weeks.

The bills, which were approved 23-15 and 24-14 by the Senate in a rare Saturday session, reflect a deal announced late Friday by legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The House voted to approve the package of bills Monday, and it now heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk.

Under the plan, school boards will reexamine and recertify how their districts deliver instruction to students at monthly board meetings for the duration of the 2020-21 school year. Additionally, benchmark assessments will provide detailed information to parents and teachers about where a student needs additional help to ensure they stay on track.

The Legislature previously dedicated a total of $583 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to Michigan schools, including:

An additional $350 per student across the board, ensuring schools have the resources they need to educate children.

More than $50 million in hazard pay for educators who have been flexible and innovative in the face of unprecedented change.

$18 million for safety measures and local benchmark assessments to ensure kids stay on track with learning.

Republicans agreed to remove a House-proposed requirement that schools offer in-person learning to K-5 students. Many districts, facing pressure from teachers and mixed reaction among parents, are starting with remote-only instruction due to COVID-19.

Districts and charter schools would have to outline an “extended continuity of learning” plan for approval by the local intermediate school district or charter authorizer, including the method of instruction — in person, online or other remote means and whether it is real-time or not. School boards would have to reauthorize their plan once a month and take public comment.

Schools’ funding is based on their number of students. Under current law, it is a blend — between a fall count weighted at 90% and the prior spring’s count weighted at 10%. The legislation would change the blend to 75% from last year’s count and 25% that normally would have applied this year, costing the state $45 million because enrollment is projected to drop further.

The bills also would revise how attendance is linked to funding. Currently, districts must have 75% average daily attendance to get their full state aid. Instead, schools would have to make sure there are two-way interactions between 75% of students and their teachers.

Districts also would have to administer a benchmark assessment to K-8 students twice, including once in the first nine weeks. The data could not be used for school accountability purposes but would be compiled in a mandatory state report, due next summer, on the number and percentage of students who are significantly behind grade level.

The Democratic governor and leaders of both parties in the Republican-controlled Legislature issued a joint statement saying the deal will give students, parents and educators “much-needed support, flexibility and certainty as we approach the new school year. They deserve peace of mind about what the next few months will hold in store, and this legislation will provide it”

The agreement, however, does not yet tell schools their per-student funding despite their starting in late August or early September. Michigan is bracing for a $3 billion budget shortfall because of lower tax revenues associated with the virus outbreak.