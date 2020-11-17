House passes bill to make National Parks free for disabled veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight, the House of Representatives unanimously passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act.

The legislation allows free, lifetime entry into the National Parks and federal recreational lands for veterans who were wounded serving the country.

“Many of our veterans enjoy America’s outdoor heritage and this legislation will help them visit our National Parks and recreation areas,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “We are forever grateful for their service to our nation and the sacrifices they made to keep us safe. My office and I have helped veterans throughout the Fourth District this year, and I encourage any veteran who is having an issue with a federal agency to contact my office in Midland for assistance.”

The Wounded Veterans Recreation Act passed the Senate earlier this year and the legislation now goes to the president.

Congressman Moolenaar’s office regularly helps veterans who are experiencing issues with the VA, including disability claims. Veterans in need of assistance can call his office at 989-631-2552.