House Republicans want sales tax at pump to go to roads
Boost road spending by moving money away from schools and municipalities
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Republicans who control Michigan's House are proposing to boost road spending by dedicating much of the state's 6 percent sales tax at the pump to the transportation budget.
Much of that money now goes to schools and municipalities. A House plan unveiled Thursday would earmark two-thirds of the sales tax to road construction.
It is House Republicans' response to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call to increase fuel taxes by 45-cents-a-gallon to raise roughly $2 billion more for roads. The move would have impacts on other parts of the state budget, such as schools and public universities.
