House takes action to stop illegal robocalls

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The House passed legislation today to crack down on illegal robocalls.



The legislation would create tougher penalties against scammers who generate billions of unwanted calls each year.



The bipartisan Stopping Bad Robocalls Act passed the House by a 429-3 vote.



H.R. 3375 includes provisions Congressman Tim Walberg helped author to address one-ring scams, an increasingly common robocall scheme that tricks consumers into paying huge hidden fees on return phone calls.

“The personal impact of illegal robocalls can range from irritating to predatory, but one thing is clear: They must be stopped.” Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07)

The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act streamlines the FCC’s ability to quickly fine first-time offenders as well as supports new technologies to authenticate every call and block illegal calls.



According to Congressman Dan Kildee, more than 22 million Americans losing a total of $9.5 billion in robocall scams in 2016 alone.

“We know the amount of robocalls Americans receive have increased over the years and these calls are scamming people out of their hard earned money. I’m proud that both Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives came together to act to protect Michiganders and stop these calls. This bipartisan bill puts consumers first so that when people answer their phone, they don’t have to worry someone is trying to cheat them.” Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05)

A Washington Post article reported that last year, an estimated 26.3 billion unwanted calls were placed in the United States, which represents a 46 percent increase in unwanted calls from the previous year.



In 2018, Michiganders received an estimated 1.2 billion robocalls, and already in 2019 Michiganders have received 784 million robocalls.

“I’m thrilled that today we have passed a bipartisan bill I have co-sponsored to directly respond to this daily, frustrating, and indeed serious problem our constituents are facing. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act not only helps prevent folks from receiving irritating robocalls, but cracks down on companies who have preyed on and taken billions of dollars from consumers.” U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)

According to a press release by Slotkin, this bill ensures that every call consumers receive is verified, allows the blocking of robocalls without an extra charge, and ensures the Federal Communications Commission will enact strong consumer protections and quickly go after scammers.