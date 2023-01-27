CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is back on dry land thanks to the efforts of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Authorities were called out just after 10 a.m. Friday for a man who had been fishing and was stuck on an ice flow in the St. Mary’s River. He had been fishing at least a mile out from the Rocky Point Rod. launch area.

Courtesy: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office responded with the rescue Hovercraft along with its Drone Division.

The man had taken his snowmobile out onto the ice. When the ice was too thin to support the snowmobile, he continued on by walking. While he was fishing, the wind took him and the ice he was on into the shipping channel area.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to bring the man back across the open water and ice to land. Authorities used a drone to monitor the rescue.