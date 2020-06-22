How local businesses are doing after they have re-opened their doors

“We had absolutely no business for three months and it affected us pretty well,” says store manager of Great Lakes Arts and Gifts, Roger Nowland.

He says the pandemic took a huge toll on his store. They re-opened about 10 days ago, but business has been slow to return.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reopen, we just wish people would understand we have taken a lot of precautions,” says Nowland.

Meanwhile owner of Cravings Gourmet Popcorn, Chad Jordan says, “During the pandemic we were very busy our online sales increased tremendously and we did a lot of curb side pick up.”

The owner says they have seen a lot of people in the store since they reopened, but Back at Great Lakes Arts and Gifts, Roger is just hoping things get back to normal.