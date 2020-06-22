How local businesses are doing after they have re-opened their doors

by: Asha Patel

Posted: / Updated:

“We had absolutely no business for three months and it affected us pretty well,” says store manager of Great Lakes Arts and Gifts, Roger Nowland.

He says the pandemic took a huge toll on his store. They re-opened about 10 days ago, but business has been slow to return.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reopen, we just wish people would understand we have taken a lot of precautions,” says Nowland.

Meanwhile owner of Cravings Gourmet Popcorn, Chad Jordan says, “During the pandemic we were very busy our online sales increased tremendously and we did a lot of curb side pick up.”

The owner says they have seen a lot of people in the store since they reopened, but Back at Great Lakes Arts and Gifts, Roger is just hoping things get back to normal.

