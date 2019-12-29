How mentoring keeps communities safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many people are coming up with ways to reduce crime and make the city safer. One man says one of those ways is through mentoring, and it can make a difference in the lives of young people in the city.

It takes village not only to raise a child, but to keep that child from making the wrong decisions.

“They’re seeking for friends, they’re seeking for people they can attach to,” says Wayne Lynn, Chairman of the Turning Point of Lansing. “And when they do that, they have these alliances that may not be the best. They may have found relationships that are not the best.”

Lynn is part of a group that works specifically with young black boys ages 13-18, giving them a village of elders that they can turn to for healthier relationships and connections. He says any child–regardless of race, gender or background–needs the support of a mentor.

“This is merely creating the opportunity to take young people, or people that are younger than us, and imparting our wisdom to them,” Lynn says, “but wanting to do that with passion, wanting to do that with consistency and wanting to do that with clarity.”

Whether it’s through a structured program like Turning Point or a one-on-one connection with someone you already know, Lynn wants to see more people taking on that role and responsibility going forward. And he says that guidance has to come from a genuine place from the very beginning.

“Try to get a rapport,” he says, “and even in a short window of time after you get a rapport you can then affect, you know, “You shouldn’t be out here cursing, you should pull up your pants,” whatever you want him to do. But you can’t start there. You’ve got to start with trying to build a rapport.”

The key, he adds, is just to start–and steer young people the right way proactively.