How Michigan’s prisons are handling the COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The goal for the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is to keep the number of coronavirus cases as low as possible during the pandemic.

As of Sunday night, 414 of Michigan’s prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz says the first and most important step to fighting the outbreak is for inmates to report any symptoms they have.

“We could then have the prisoner tested, and if they test positive then we have several units where we would send them to,” Gautz says. “But everything starts with prisoners understanding the importance of coming to us and letting us know that they have symptoms.”

The department continues to send inmates who test positive to two facilities for quarantine, including the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson, MI. Several viewers have reached out to 6 News with concerns about loved ones being put in close contact with the virus. Gautz says there is little to no contact between healthy and sick inmates.



“The prisoners aren’t going to Chow Hall, for example,” he says. “They’re being fed in, so their meals are being brought to them. So things like that, as well as they’re not going to classes. So again, everything we can do to keep it contained to that unit hopefully will work well.”

Outside of the prisons, Gautz says hundreds of inmates have been paroled, with hundreds more expected to make it through the process by the end of April, to cut down on populations in each facility.