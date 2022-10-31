LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- It’s the time of year many kids have been looking forward to, Halloween night. Families are out with their little one, filling their pumpkins and bags with lots and lots of candy.

Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have a few reminders. If you are driving, they said to be patient especially around neighborhoods. If your Halloween plans take you to a bar, be sure if you have a plan to get home safely by either having a designated driver or ride share.

For families, officials with the Sheriff’s Office say trick or treating in groups and being visible are simple ways to stay safe. Overall, they said being aware of your surroundings are a good way keep it safe.

————–

No kid wants to be at the hospital on Halloween, but thanks to the superheroes from the League of Enchantment, today was a special day for the young patients at the university of michigan health at sparrow children`s center.

Batman, Wonder Woman and other heroes from the League of Enchantment stopped by to make the holiday a little sweeter for the young patients who are there. Officials say events like these make a big difference.

“It’s really important to us because when you’re in the hospital it can be tiring and frustrating, not only just for the kids, but for the parents, and being able to come in and not only brighten up the days of the kids, but be able to be there for the parents and families and support them is very important to us,” Batgirl said.

The League of Enchantment makes regular visits throughout the year to help make hospital stays a little easier for young patients.