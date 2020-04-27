How often should you clean, or dispose of your face mask?

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) On Monday, everyone in Michigan who is medically able to do so, must wear a face mask or covering in all closed public spaces, including grocery stores and shops.

But how often are you suppose to wash cloth masks? And how often should you throw away the disposable masks?

According to Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, disposable masks should typically be thrown away after every use, but because most masks are not being used in the medical field, its okay to replace them once a day. Meaning, if you wear a mask to the grocery store and a few hours later you go to the hardware store, its okay to put on the same mask.

For cloth masks, its important to wash them everyday. Best practice would be to clean them in the washer and dryer, but not everyone does laundry everyday. The next best option is to hand wash them with hot water and soap, and hang to dry.

Vail says, wearing a mask and not washing it everyday can void the purpose of wearing one.

“So everyday as you wear it all day long and exhale its creating moisture and humidity and warm moisture which the virus loves, right? And its just going to linger on the outside of that mask day after day. And basically then even when you go to touch it and put it on, now you have contaminated your hands.”