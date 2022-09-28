LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the Nov. election just around the corner, the Republican State Legislature and the Whitmer administration are teeing up a $1 billion new budget bill with the bulk of the money headed for attracting new businesses.

It was a jolting wake-up call when last spring Ford left Michigan out of the loop and announced not one, but two electric vehicle projects in Kentucky and Tennessee.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer was caught flat-footed and so were state lawmakers, but within six weeks, the two sides quickly hatched a new funding source and soon thereafter.



GM took part of the cash and offered up two new EV plants in Oxford and Lansing.



With the election just around the corner, they are back at job creation again with a special $1 billion supplemental budget bill with $500 million earmarked for future projects.



The inside skinny is the governor may use the money to possibly announce a new manufacturing project for the state next month, weeks before the voters go to the polls.



One political causality in this deal is Rep.Tom Albert, who resigned his post as House Budget Chair because he thought it was wrong to spend this money now with a possible recession looming down the road.