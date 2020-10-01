How to celebrate Halloween safely

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) October is here and it brings Halloween festivities along with it.

Many neighborhoods are wondering what trick or treating will look like this year.

In Jackson, the health department said there are creative ways to celebrate safely.

They said a good safe alternative is to have a neighborhood distancing costume parade.

And if you are trick or treating, do so with people you live with and avoid large groups.

People passing out candy are also encouraged to mark six feet lines in front of their home, and either leave candy out on a disinfected space, or pass out in an open area.