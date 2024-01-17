GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The winter weather and frigid temperatures are causing ice dams to form on many West Michigan homes.

“Ice dams form when the snow that’s on a roof starts to melt from the heat that’s inside the house and water flows down to those eave edges that are freezing cold. And right when that water meets the eave edge, it will freeze over and then over time, that edge will go up higher and higher,” explained Will Weatherhead, general manager of Weatherhead and Sons, which has been around for 34 years.

The design of the home and how it was built can lead to a higher risk.

Icicles hang from a roof after heavy snow in West Michigan. (Jan. 16, 2024)

“The type of homes that is most prone to ice dam is an older home with inadequate insulation, inadequate ventilation in the home and then homes that have large overhangs where the outside wall meets the roofline,” Weatherhead said.

The water can leak inside the house, damaging ceilings or floors, and cause destruction to the outside of a home.

“Ice can fall off and take gutters with it or take eave edges with it,” Weatherhead said.

A few changes can help prevent ice dams from forming. Your home should have an adequate ice and water guard around the edges to provide protection.

“The long-term fix, the best thing that you can do, is address the insulation and the ventilation for a house. Vented soffit and a vented roof will allow … your attic in the winter to stay nice and cold and it will minimize the amount of water that is rushing off the roof,” Weatherhead said.

If you already have a problem, the ice dam can be removed without damaging the shingles.

“Most companies, including our company, have our guys come out and expertly remove ice in a safe manner that can stop the leak,” Weatherhead said.

There are a few short-term solutions you can try if you do not already have a leak.

“Roof rake those big overhangs, just getting the snow off of there, allowing the water to move off freely,” Weatherhead explained. “And also installing heat cables to the roof will allow channels of water to be able to come off the roof.”

A roof rake removes snow. (Jan. 16, 2024) A roof rake removes snow. (Jan. 16, 2024)

He expected his company to be getting more calls very soon.

“We expect to get some calls early next week. The rainfall and the warmer temperatures are just going to mean there’s a lot of water coming off the roofs and if houses have any type of ice dam, that water has to find somewhere to go and unfortunately a lot of time it goes inside a home,” Weatherhead said.