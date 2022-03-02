LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you have T-Mobile, you may want to pay attention.
In August of 2021, cell phone giant T-Mobile announced a data breach that resulted in sensitive information of millions of current and previous T-Mobile customers.
The breach impacted more than 53 million people, including 1.1 million Michiganders.
Names, birthdays, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information were all leaked onto the dark web, a hidden portion of the internet where potential criminals can buy and sell illegal goods and information.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released information on how to protect yourself from a data breach.
“Anyone who received notice from T-Mobile related to this breach should be taking steps to combat potential identify theft,” Nessel said in a press release. “While we can’t stop bad actors from accessing your information – especially once it ends up for sale on the dark web – there are ways to protect yourself if your information was compromised.”
Nessel has listed the following steps that residents can take to protect their information:
- Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.
- Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:
- Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. You can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.
- Additional Resources. If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website for assistance on how to report it and recover from it—or contact the Attorney General’s Office for help.