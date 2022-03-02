LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you have T-Mobile, you may want to pay attention.

In August of 2021, cell phone giant T-Mobile announced a data breach that resulted in sensitive information of millions of current and previous T-Mobile customers.

The breach impacted more than 53 million people, including 1.1 million Michiganders.

Names, birthdays, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information were all leaked onto the dark web, a hidden portion of the internet where potential criminals can buy and sell illegal goods and information.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released information on how to protect yourself from a data breach.

“Anyone who received notice from T-Mobile related to this breach should be taking steps to combat potential identify theft,” Nessel said in a press release. “While we can’t stop bad actors from accessing your information – especially once it ends up for sale on the dark web – there are ways to protect yourself if your information was compromised.”

Nessel has listed the following steps that residents can take to protect their information: