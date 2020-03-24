How to report if your non-essential business is open during coronavirus order to stay home

On Tuesday Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an Executive Order for people to stay home and non-essential businesses to close.

Businesses that are non-essential and call their employees into work during the stay at home period could face fines and other penalties for risking their workers’ health.

During the announcement of the Executive Order, Whitmer defined exemptions for public safety, health care and workers “who are necessary to sustain or protect life.”

She did warn employers to not play “fast and loose” with what is essential and what isn’t.

>>>List of essential critical businesses

Violating the executive order, which ends April 13, is punishable by a misdemeanor, $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Anyone can report violations to the Michigan Attorney General’s consumer complaint hotline at (877) 765-8388 or online ­at www.michigan.gov/agcomplaints.

According to our media partners at MLive, Whitmer’s executive order keeps open businesses that provide health care, food, medicine, gas and banking. People are still able to leave their homes to gather supplies, visit loved ones and exercise outside but are ordered to follow social distancing practices and stay six feet away from others as much as possible.

The governor’s order identifies various types of critical industries that must remain open, including distribution centers, public transit, trash pick-up and disposal, public works and utilities, communications and information technology and “critical manufacturing.”