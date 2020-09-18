How will Michigan vote in 2020? It’s a split decision.

The coronavirus crisis has changed many things about society, including the way we vote.

Faced with the prospect of record turnout – and with the help of new laws that make absentee voting easier – a slight majority of Michiganders say they’ll skip the trip to the polls on November 3rd.

A poll commissioned by WLNS-TV and other media partners show 52% of those surveyed say they’ll vote absentee: by mail, in person at their clerk’s office, or by dropping off a ballot at their clerk’s office.

Most of the rest – 46% of those asked – say they plan to show up on Election Day to cast their ballot. Only 2% were undecided or refused to say.

Voting will start as soon as next week in Michigan and continue through November 3rd.

Voting absentee will spare people from waiting in potentially long lines (while maintain social distance) and minimizing interaction with poll workers and fellow voters – a concern to many people who hope to minimize their chance of catching the virus that causes COVID 19.

More than 2,2 million Michigan voters have already requested ballots as of September 15th. There are around 7.7 million registered voters across the state.

To request a ballot, reach out to your local clerk’s office or find the information you need at www.michigan.gov/vote

The poll, by the Lansing-based polling firm EPIC MRA, surveyed 600 people between September 10th and 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.