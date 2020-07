LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the photo above. Do you have any information about where this girl might be?

If so, Lansing Police would like to talk with you.

Lourdes Stoner, 15, of Lansing, was last seen in the 6700 block of Seka Drive.

It is believed she might be in the area of Dell Road and Aurelius Road.

She is described as 5’1″ and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you have information about this girl please contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.