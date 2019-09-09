Howell man walks out on court case, tangles with deputies, angers judge

A Howell man remains in jail after he fought with deputies in a Livingston County courtroom.

Carl Prince, 44, was in Circuit Court August 30 concerning charges of operating while intoxicated and assaulting and obstructing a police officer during an April incident.

Before his appearance before Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis, Prince decided he was going to leave the courtroom.

Prince scuffled with deputies after the judge ordered the man return to court.

Judge Geddis pulled Prince’s bond and sent him back to jail.

He now faces four more counts of resisting, obstructing and assaulting a police officer.