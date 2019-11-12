Howell Police investigating a murder-suicide

The following story comes from our media partners at WHMI.

Howell, Mich., — Howell Police are investigating a suspected murder/suicide after discovering two bodies last week.

According to Police Chief George Basar, the bodies of 61-year-old Kim Mathewson and her son, 39-year-old Shawn Mathewson, were discovered on Wednesday, November 6th shortly after 10 p.m.

Their remains were found inside their house on W. Legrand Street in the Howell Estates Mobile Home Community.

Officers were dispatched on a welfare check after the mother and son were reported not seen since October 25th.



Officers came to the home and found a heap of mail and packages on the front porch. They entered the home with the help of the Howell Fire Department and found the bodies inside.

Findings from an early investigation indicated foul play may have been involved.

Due to the condition of the bodies, they were transported to the University of Michigan for autopsy and a determination as to the cause of death.

The completed autopsy of Kim Mathewson confirmed the cause of death as homicide by blunt force trauma.



The cause of Shawn Mathewson’s death is pending toxicology results, which could take several more weeks.

However, Basar says it has been reported that the mother had a history of medical issues and the son was acting as her caretaker.