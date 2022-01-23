Howell Teens are killed in a car crash over the weekend

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— Two teenagers were reported deceased following a crash on Saturday night in Genoa Township, according to WHMI.

The crash involved two cars and happened around 10:51 p.m. last night at the intersection of S. Hacker Road and McClements Road.

According to WHMI, a preliminary investigation found a 16-year-old boy from Fowlerville was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on McClements Road, and the three passengers were also 16-year-old boys from Howell. Authorities say the truck failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 1998 Honda Civic with a male driver from South Lyon who was traveling south on S. Hacker Road.

WHMI says after the crash the Ford F-150 overturned and left the roadway with ejected both the driver and one of the passengers. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Livingston County EMS transported the remaining passengers in the Ford F-150 to Providence Hospital in Novi. Those passengers face non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic has non-life-threatening-injuries and was transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor.

According to WHMI, the roadway was closed for nearly 4 1/2 hours for the investigation and clean-up.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

This crash is still being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.