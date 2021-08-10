Howell’s “Drag Bingo” cancelled due to safety concerns

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday’s Drag Bingo event at the Historic Howell Theater has been cancelled.

Howell Recreation and Beauty Beyond Drag Productions announced the decision today, citing the “safety and well being of our performers, attendees, volunteers and staff.”

Ticket holders will receive a full refund.

“We know that many were looking forward to this event and this news comes as a disappointment,” said Tim Church of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority.

The Mini Melon event will still be going on at the County Courthouse Aug. 14 from 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar