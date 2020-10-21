“Howl-O-Ween” special at Ingham County Animal Shelter- 50% off

Ingham County, Mich (WLNS) — As we get closer to the holiday season- Ingham County Animal Shelter is encouraging people to adopt dogs with their holiday “Howl-O-Ween” special offering 50% off all dogs.

The shelter is not over capacity yet but is always growing. At the moment, they do have a bigger dog population on the adoption side, which is where the sale comes in.

The cost of these dogs ranges from $25 to $75 with senior dogs at $25, adult dogs at $50, and puppies $75. This cost includes all adoption fees and more according to the shelter.

“With the 50% off you also get age appreciation vaccinations, a microchip, the dog is spayed/neutered and you get a dog license if you live in Ingham County,” said Kate Turner, Office Manager of Ingham County Animal Shelter.

The shelter does house multiple animals that are all looking for good homes and it requires an application process- in some cases, it also requires a copy of your lease.

“The biggest goal is finding a good home for these animals- somewhere they can enjoy and be loved,” said Turner.

The holiday sale mentioned above is available until the end of October and all are encouraged to take advantage. The shelters adoption list is online at AC.Ingham.Org