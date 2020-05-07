Hudsonville Ice Cream debuts new flavors for summer

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – The temperature might be dropping below freezing this week but warmer days are ahead in Michigan.

When those warm days finally stick around it’s always good to have a bit of ice cream to cool off.

Now Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is debuting two new flavors for summer – Blueberry Cobbler and American Fireworks.

Blueberry Cobbler has been offered before and the vanilla ice cream swirled with Michigan blueberry sauce and sugar-dusted pie crust pieces is a favorite.

American Fireworks is a new flavor made with sweet and sour ice cream based mixed with ribbons of sour cherry swirl, with blue popping candy added.

“No matter what this summer brings, ice cream helps to make every moment sweeter,” said Rachel Messingschlager, Hudsonville Ice Cream Marketing Manager.

The two new flavors are showing up already in store freezers, with wider availability in the next few weeks.