JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A group of volunteers working on a project to clean up the Grand River in Blackman Township made a gruesome discovery Saturday.

The group found a human foot while clearing the river south of Parnall Road in Blackman Township just before 11:00 a.m.

The foot was inside a sock.

Divers seached the area for any other body parts but found none.

An investigation by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing.