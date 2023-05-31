LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help Toro the kitten? He was thrown from a moving car, the Capital Area Humane Society said on social media.

According to the Humane Society, the little fella was quickly found after being thrown from the vehicle. He was rushed to the Humane Society and was given medical treatment.

He now has a wound on his face, a broken tooth and a limp.

Despite all this, Toro has been described as the sweetest kitten. He loves toys and people and will likely go up for adoption soon.

If you want to help abused animals like Toro, you can donate to the Humane Society by clicking here.