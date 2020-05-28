Hundreds gather for day of prayer at state capital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There are several factors that normally would’ve driven people away from coming to the capitol today: the rain, the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines to name a few. But hundreds of people came to the capitol anyway, driven by an even stronger desire to pray for the state of Michigan and for the world.

“We’re here to pray for our Michigan and our citizens,” says Jan Seeger, “that we will repent of our sins and turn to God for all things because He’s got a purpose and plan for our state.”

Jan Seeger and Janice Wheeler say they’re leaning on faith even more during the pandemic.

“We’re going through a hard time,” Wheeler says, “and… we’re not made to carry burden like what’s happening right now. So we want them to know that God cares and loves.”

They say the pandemic gave them a lot to pray about.

“There’s a lot of wickedness and evilness going on to us, and we want to see people healed and set free from anything that’s attacked,” Seeger says. “We want our jobs to come back like they were before, and even better, to be fruitful. We want this economy to come back to even better than it was before we started all this.”

The people out here worshipping today say they don’t know what the future holds, they can’t control the future. But they will keep praying for peace, for safety and for health for everyone.