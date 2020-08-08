Hundreds gather to watch funeral procession for Michigan State Police Trooper

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– Family and friends held a funeral on Saturday for Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr.

He was hit by a drunk driver on July 10th while on duty, and died from his injuries on July 31st.

Hundreds watched from home as family and close friends held a socially-distanced funeral at Mason High School on Saturday morning. At the same time just down the road, his colleagues prepared a send off of their own.

Officers, troopers and deputies from all over the state lit the way as a hearse drove Starr’s body from the high school through downtown Mason to the cemetery where he was buried. Each officer saluted his body as members of the community paid their respects and reflected on the man he was.

“I saw a lot of support for this family, and a lot of love, which they’re gonna need going forward to get them through this,” Mason native April Devlin says. “And just a big show of support because that’s how we do it in Mason. We take care of our own.”

Starr joined the Michigan State Police in 2018. He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

“He was more than just a trooper,” says Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk. “He was a son, a father, a husband, and he was a dedicated public servant to the citizens of the state of Michigan.”

As Starr’s body was laid to rest, those who know the family say they’ll do whatever they can to keep supporting his family and continue having their back.

“It feels amazing to know that this family is shown so much support because they deserve it,” Devlin says. “They absolutely deserve nothing but love and support.”