Hundreds of demonstrators gather in Arcadia Creek in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, Mich. (WWMT) — Members of the People’s Defense League of Michigan are gathering at Arcadia Creek Festival Place to protest the arrival of the Proud Boys alt-right group, according to CBS 3 WWMT.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds gather at Arcadia Creek to protest the Proud Boys group arriving in Kalamazoo. @wwmtnews pic.twitter.com/ccDJECTaSq — Trisha McCauley (@TrishaWWMT) August 15, 2020

CBS 3 reports at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, a Vigilant Anti-Fascist Action posted on social media that Proud Boy members from out of town were on their way to Kalamazoo. That same group first posted about the pro-fascism rally in Kalamazoo on July 27, 2020.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Proud Boys as a hate group because of what the center says is the group’s frequent denigration of Muslims and Islam, misogynistic rhetoric, and its role as a gateway to other extremist groups, said Cassie Miller, the center’s senior research analyst.

A man who identifies as a Proud Boys member told News Channel 3 on Aug. 13 that the group is planning a peaceful gathering in Kalamazoo to support police officers and denounce Antifa.

Kalamazoo city leaders said the Proud Boys have not reserved any park space or requested a permit to host an event in the city. Kalamazoo Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain said you don’t necessarily need a permit to protest in the city.

First Congregational Church has reserved Arcadia Creek Festival Place for a unity rally at 2.p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, the same time and place the Proud Boys said they will rally.

Organizers said it is a counter protest against the Proud Boys. Pastor Nathan Dannison said they have to stand up for their fellow community members.

“It’s up to the rest of the community to stand up and say these are people and we’re not going to stand by while you come to bash them or do violence to innocent people,” Dannison said.