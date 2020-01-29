Hundreds of students, teachers to rally at Capitol for School Choice Week

Students and educators will gather at the Capitol today to share information about all of Michigan’s K-12 school options-traditional public, charter, public magnet, private, online, and homeschooling-and rally for increased opportunities.

The rally represents one of Michigan’s largest events during School Choice Week.

From 10 a.m. to noon, legislators will visit school booths set up in the Capitol and talk to staff, students, and families about what makes each school unique.

At noon, attendees will gather at the Capitol Rotunda to present the official School Choice Week proclamation, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, hear a student reflection on the transformative impact of choice, and enjoy a student dance performance.

The Michigan Capitol Rally is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

“We’re excited to host students, teachers and parents representing a variety of different quality education options, and to allow lawmakers to better see the power of letting all Michigan families choose the learning environment that gives their children the best chance to succeed,” said Ben DeGrow, director of education policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

Today’s event is organized by Michigan’s Charter School Association and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, as well as the Michigan chapter of National Coalition for Public School Options, the Michigan Catholic Conference and the Great Lakes Education Project.